Mandy Moore in Talks to Join Roland Emmerich's World War II Drama 'Midway'

Stuart Ford's AGC Studios is shopping the pic, about the seminal battle, in Cannes.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is in talks to join Roland Emmerich's World War II drama Midway, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is shopping the action pic in Cannes, which tells the story of the battle of Midway, as told by the leaders and the soldiers who took part in the battle.

Wes Tooke penned the screenplay, with Emmerich, Mark Gordon (Saving Private Ryan) and Matt Jackson among the producers. Emmerich is best known as the director of films including Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow.

Midway was the first pic to be financed through a $150 million film fund launched by CAA and China's Bona Film Group at Cannes last year, and to be directed at U.S.-China co-productions as well as to Chinese-language films for the local market and English-language films for worldwide.

Bona will release Midway in China, and Lionsgate is understood to have earlier picked up the U.S. rights, without publicly adding it to its release slate.