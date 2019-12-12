Mandy Moore, Terry Crews, Natalie Morales and Ester Dean Join NBCU's CES Keynote (Exclusive)

The keynote, which will be delivered by ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino, is titled "If TV Was Invented Today: NBCUniversal Reimagines the Future of Entertainment."

NBCUniversal is turning to a handful of actors, TV hosts and musicians to spice up its upcoming keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Jan. 8.

The CES keynote address will be delivered by NBCU’s chairman of ad sales and partnerships Linda Yaccarino, but she will be joined by This Is Us star Mandy Moore, America’s Got Talent host and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, Today show west coast anchor Natalie Morales and singer, songwriter and Songland mentor Ester Dean.

The celebrity guests will share their experiences in the entertainment industry, how it has changed, and how they see video, music and live experiences evolving in the future.

The keynote, titled "If TV Was Invented Today: NBCUniversal Reimagines the Future of Entertainment,” will take place just one week before Comcast’s investor day, where it is expected to reveal new details about NBCU's Peacock streaming service. In the keynote, Yaccarino will discuss how technology is changing the consumer experience.

NBCUniversal is the only major media company confirmed to have a CES keynote on the main stage. Other keynotes will include Quibi’s Jeffey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Daimler chairman Ola Källenius, and Samsung CEO Hyun Suk Kim.

