Mandy Patinkin Calls 'Homeland' "One of the Great Privileges of My Whole Career"

"It has been such a gift to my life for the rest of my life that I can’t get over it," the actor told THR.

“Life changing, without a doubt,” actor Mandy Patinkin told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio of his role as Saul Berenson on HBO’s drama Homeland.

Patinkin added that his experience on Homeland was "one of the great privileges of my whole career for several reasons. One just the quality in the company in the job itself. I knew the pedigree when I signed up with Claire and our writers but I never imagined that it would be as extraordinary as it had become."

But what’s been even more life changing for him has been his involvement with the International Rescue Committee and helping make a difference with the refugee crisis.Taking his first trip with the Committee in 2015 upon wrapping season five of Homeland, Patinkin has used his platform to “be the voice for the most vulnerable in the world” and recalled the impact it’s had on his life.

“I’m able to be the voice for those that have no voice and that’s all I can promise them is to share their stories. It has been such a gift to my life, for the rest of my life, that I can’t get over it. It’s just been one of the gifts of my life on so many levels and to be the voice of the most vulnerable in the world because of this job as an actor is the singular greatest gift.”

Patinkin shared, “The people are extraordinarily generous, the resiliency of refugees on their own moves me, teaches me how to breath. People often say, ‘After doing such an intense season of Homeland, why don’t you go to Hawaii and sit on a beach?’ Because these people teach me how to live. Unimaginable horror and conflict that they’ve lived through and yet they play drums and they dance and they sing.”

The actor, who is also known for his role in The Princess Bride, also shared a fond memory with the late Andre the Giant on the set of the 1987 film. “I loved him,” he said. “He was the definition of a gentle giant.”

“It was the final day of shooting and the last shot happens and the crew were in lines like Disneyland. They brought their families, all to wait to introduce their family to Andre, to have a photograph with Andre. He wanted for hours until everyone got that and I’d never seen anything like that," he added.