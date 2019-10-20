Marc Anthony Becomes First Latin Artist to Perform at New Chase Center in San Francisco

The Chase Center opened Sept. 6 with Metallica and has since hosted artists including Elton John, Janet Jackson, Eric Church, Bon Iver, Chance the Rapper, and Mumford & Sons.

Congratulations to Marc Anthony, who recently became the first Latin artist to perform at the newly opened Chase Center in San Francisco.

Anthony, who is currently on tour in support of his new album, Opus, performed to a packed audience at the Bay Area arena Saturday night. "So honored to be the first latin artist to perform at @ChaseCenter," he tweeted after the show.

The Chase Center opened Sept. 6 with Metallica and has since hosted artists including Elton John, Janet Jackson, Eric Church, Bon Iver, Chance the Rapper, and Mumford & Sons. The venue is also home to the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Saturday also marked the release of Anthony's music video for the song "Lo Que Te Di (Detrás de cámara)." Billboard's Leila Cobo describes it as "an evocative track that allows Marc Anthony to stretch the lyrics over the tight, double beat below." Watch the video below.

Last week, Anthony received the International Artist Award of Excellence at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards.

"Thank you, I would rather sing than talk, but I have to say that this doesn't happen in one day. We’ve been at this for almost 30 years," said Anthony, who dedicated the award to late Latin singer Jose Jose.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.