Marc Anthony to Star in 'In the Heights' Movie

The singer and actor will play Sonny's father in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation.

Singer Marc Anthony is set to star in the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In The Heights, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Hamilton creator also announced the casting of Anthony on his Twitter account. "Okay I actually can't hold it in anymore. Sonny's father will be played by @MarcAnthony. It's a brief but pivotal role. ...And I still can't believe it," Miranda wrote.

Set in New York's Washington Heights, the pic, to be directed by John M. Chu, will center on a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune.

Broadway star Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black), Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins are also set to star in the film.

Miranda is producing along with Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs. David Nicksay is executive producing with Jill Furman, Kevin McCollum and Jeffrey Seller.

Warner Bros. is behind the project and plans a June 26, 2020, release.