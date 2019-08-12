Marc H. Glick, Entertainment Lawyer, Dies at 71

His clients included M. Night Shyamalan, Tim Blake Nelson, Peter and Lucas Hedges and Milena Canonero.

Marc H. Glick, an entertainment lawyer whose clients included M. Night Shyamalan, Tim Blake Nelson and Peter and Lucas Hedges, has died. He was 71.

Glick, a partner in the New York law firm Glick & Weintraub, died July 2 in New York of stroke complications, a publicist announced.

He also repped costume designers including Oscar winners Milena Canonero and Ann Roth, Judianna Makovsky and Suzy Benzinger.

A native of New Haven, Connecticut, Glick graduated from the University of Florida, Mercer University and Florida State University with degrees in the arts and the law before moving to New York.

Glick was unmarried and had no children. A celebration of his life is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at DGA New York Theater.