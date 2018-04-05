Marc Jacobs Proposed to Candlemaker Beau with a Flash Mob at Chipotle

But was the guac extra?

Marc Jacobs may have just stolen the title of fast food fashion king from fellow designer Alexander Wang.

Jacobs one-upped Wang's 2016 McDonald's-catered #WangFest by choosing another fast food franchise, Chipotle, as the location for a rather personal occasion: His marriage proposal.

Jacobs posted a video of the elaborate setup on Wednesday evening which shows him popping the question to beau Charly Defrancesco, the "bougie" candlemaker he has been dating since 2015. They currently reside in Manhattan's West Village.

Clad in winter outerwear, the couple first watch a flash mob perform to Prince's "Kiss," before Jacobs gets down on one knee. "And this happened..." wrote Jacobs on Instagram, also giving a shout out to Plural NYC, a creative services studio in New York, as well as, of course, his "ride or die" fiance. The designer also tagged Chipotle in the post, leading some to wonder if the proposal was #sponsored. So far, Jacobs' lips are sealed.

Now the real question is, was the guac gratis?