Marc Jacobs Marries Longtime Boyfriend Charly Defrancesco

The fashion designer proposed via a flash mob in Chipotle.

Marc Jacobs wed his longtime boyfriend Charly Defrancesco on Saturday in a ceremony in New York City.

Jacobs revealed the news in an Instagram post and Instagram story on Saturday. The designer posted a photo of a diamond and onyx penguin pin attached to a suit jacket on Saturday, with a wedding ring in full view, which he said was a gift to himself and Defrancesco from Miu Miu and Prada design director Fabio Zambernardi.

"Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio," he wrote in the caption.

On his Instagram story, Jacobs included well wishes from friends including Marc Jacob publicist Michael Ariano, stylist and Love founding editor-in-chief Katie Eleanor Grand and Irish artist Genieve Figgis. "Tonight these two sweethearts are getting MARRIIEEEDD," Jacobs' former fiancé, Lorenzo Martone, wrote in an Instagram story showing a photo of Defrancesco and Jacobs.

The designer proposed almost exactly a year ago in a Chipotle via flash mob (who performed to Prince's "Kiss"), which he revealed in a video posted on Instagram. "And this happened...”Charly Defrancesco will you marry me”? #flashmobatchipotle #moves THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video @plural_nyc @laurengerrie @seandon212 @1.800.newbold And to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU," he wrote in the caption.

The fashion designer and the candle-maker began being seen in public three years ago.