'Sword of Trust,' Starring Marc Maron, To Open Seattle Film Festival

IFC Films will release Lynn Shelton's film in July.

Lynn Shelton’s Sword of Trust has been selected to screen as the opening night film of the 45th annual Seattle International Film Festival, which runs from May 16 to June 9. Both Shelton and Marc Maron, who stars in the film as a Southern pawn shop owner who stumbles into a world of conspiracy theories, are scheduled to attend the screening and opening night party at Fisher Pavilion.

“Lynn is a beloved friend of SIFF, having been part of the festival for over a decade, and we are overjoyed to celebrate her hilarious new feature film as we kick off the 45th year of the festival,” SIFF artistic director Beth Barrett said in announcing the selection. “In our contemporary landscape where truth is a point of political debate, Sword of Trust invites audiences to find the humor in the phenomenon of historical revisionism.”

Sword of Trust is written and directed by Shelton, and in addition to Maron stars Jon Bass, Michaela Watkins, Jillian Belland and Toby Huss. The film had its world premiere at the recent SXSW Film Festival and IFC Films will release it theatrically in July.

The complete festival lineup will be announced on May 1, 2019.