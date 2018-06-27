Marc Maron Teases 'GLOW' Season 2: "Sam Goes on a Little Journey"

"You see there’s a little more emotional depth to Sam and the relationships get more interesting," the actor told THR In Studio.

The second season of Netflix’s GLOW is set to premiere Friday, June 29, and according to Marc Maron, who plays Sam Sylvia, the show will feature a “whole new arc” this season.

“Through a certain series of events, he gets a bit humbled,” Maron said of his character. “You see there’s a little more emotional depth to Sam and the relationships get tighter and more interesting…but Sam goes on a little journey.”

“You find out he’s got a daughter that’s already in her teens at the end of season one and that relationship gets a little attention," the star continued. "The relationship with me and Alison [Brie] gets some attention, evolves a bit. Same with me and Betty [Giplin] and certainly the actual wresting, that gets more involved. A lot of new stuff.”

Maron also spoke about what drew him to the character of Sam, saying, “I was looking to do something that wasn’t inherently me and I got the script and I thought, ‘I could do that guy.’”

“He was delusional about his place in the world and that he had taken some hits and he’s his own worst enemy," he continued. "I like the idea of a guy thinking that it’s only a matter of time before everyone realizes he’s a genius because of the important type of films he’s making but he’s so desperate he has to take this gig. I kind of relate to that. That he had his time and it wasn’t much of a time and that he was running on fumes. I can relate to that.”

The second season of GLOW premieres Friday, June 29, and the first season is available to stream now on Netflix.