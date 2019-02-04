'Mary Poppins Returns' Composer Marc Shaiman to Receive Music Supervisors Guild's Icon Award

Gloria Allred, Taylor Hackford, Rob Morrow and Rafael Casal will be among the ceremony's presenters.

The Guild of Music Supervisors announced on Monday that composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman will be honored with the icon award for his outstanding achievements in film, television and soundtracks during the ninth annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

Shaiman is a Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winning composer and lyricist. He got his start in the industry by writing music for Saturday Night Live and worked as a vocal arranger for Bette Midler. He recently wrote the new songs featured in Mary Poppins Returns, while his other film credits include Sleepless in Seattle, Patch Adams, The First Wives Club, Beaches, When Harry Met Sally and Sister Act.

"Marc Shaiman’s work has withstood the test of time. Because of his songs, cultural sensations such as Hairspray and Sleepless in Seattle have resonated deeply with audiences spanning generations," said Thomas Golubić, President of the Guild of Music Supervisors, in a statement. "We are honored to celebrate Marc’s contributions to the industry as he accepts the prestigious Icon Award at this year’s show."

The event celebrates achievements in music supervision and recognizes exemplary work in 18 categories that cover movies, television, games, advertisements and trailers.

Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor and director Rob Morrow and actor and producer Rafael Casal will be among the night's presenters.

Lukas Nelson will take the stage to perform a song from A Star Is Born during the ceremony, while Aimee Mann will perform the song "Drive," which was featured in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. This year's spotlight artist King Princess will also take the stage, while Shaiman is set to perform "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns.

It was previously announced that Joel Still will receive the legacy award.

A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Mary Poppins Returns, Green Book, Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Love, Simon are among the film's nominated, while the television series 13 Reasons Why, Pose, Insecure, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Black-ish, and This Is Us also earned nods.

The ceremony will take place on Feb. 13 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.