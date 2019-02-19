Marc Weinstock Joins Paramount as Marketing and Distribution President

Mary Daily has been named co-president of marketing and distribution as David Sameth exits as president of worldwide marketing.

Marc Weinstock is joining Paramount Pictures as its new president of worldwide marketing and distribution, while Mary Daily, who currently serves as president of international marketing and worldwide home entertainment, has been promoted to co-president, worldwide marketing and distribution, the studio said Tuesday.

Weinstock and Daily will both report to Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos.

As the studio shakes up its marketing department, as previously reported, David Sameth, who has served as president of worldwide marketing for just over a year, is exiting the company.

The studio described the moves as an effort to streamline its global operation, saying Weinstock and Daily will be responsible for the design, development and implementation of all marketing, advertising and distribution strategies for Paramount Pictures’ global theatrical releases.

Weinstock, who will take up his new role on Monday, most recently spent two years as president of Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, which he left in June 2018. During his time there, he helped to secure a distribution and marketing deal with MGM for all their films, including the James Bond series and Creed 2. Before joining Annapurna, Weinstock was president of domestic marketing for 20th Century Fox, working on campaigns for such movies as Logan, Hidden Figures, The Revenant, The Martian, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, among others. Prior to Fox, he served, from 2009 to 2013, as president of worldwide theatrical marketing at Sony Pictures, which he first joined in 2000 after beginning his career at Fox Searchlight.

“Marc is an incredibly talented and savvy marketer who has been instrumental in many of the most successful and memorable marketing campaigns in recent film history,” Gianopulos said in announcing the appointment. “Having worked closely with him during our shared time at Fox, I am confident that he is the right person to craft our marketing campaigns and show audiences what makes a Paramount movie stand out from the rest.”

Daily has been at Paramount since 2017, during which time she oversaw the international theatrical campaigns for A Quiet Place, Bumblebee and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the highest-grossing film in that franchise’s history. She previously held the post of president and chief marketing officer, worldwide marketing for Fox Home Entertainment, and before that held senior positions at MTV Networks and Universal Pictures International.

Of Daily, Gianopulos said, “Mary has an exemplary record in global marketing and, in addition, stellar achievements in the international arena. In just a year, she has completely transformed our international marketing efforts by delivering terrific campaigns that have translated into our box office results. Working in lockstep, Marc and Mary will be an unstoppable force and the ideal combination of skills and leadership experience to move our marketing and distribution teams forward.”

Paramount, which ranked sixth in terms of domestic box office market share in 2018, did field a number of hits during Sameth's tenure, including Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which grossed $791.1 million worldwide, and A Quiet Place ($341 million). But there was concern at the studio about the performance of other films like Bumblebee ($458 million) and Nobody's Fool ($33.5 million).

“David Sameth has contributed greatly during his time at Paramount, particularly with the campaigns behind A Quiet Place, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Book Club and Bumblebee,” Gianopulos said. “We will miss him greatly, and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”