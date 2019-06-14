Marcia Gay Harden Joining Kelly Oxford's 'Pink Skies Ahead'

Henry Winkler, Rosa Salazar and Jessica Barden also star in the first movie from Greg Silverman's Stampede production banner.

Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden has joined the cast for Pink Skies Ahead, the first movie from Greg Silverman's Stampede production banner.

The Kelly Oxford film, which will begin production next week in Los Angeles, also stars Henry Winkler, Rosa Salazar, Jessica Barden, Lewis Pullman and Devon Bostick.

Pink Skies Ahead tells the story of a wild young woman, Winona, whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Harden is set to play Pamela Landale, mother of Winona, with Barden in that role.

The movie is based on the essay "No Real Danger" from Oxford’s second book, When You Find Out the World Is Against You.

Harden is best known for her performance in Pollock, and will be seen next in Netflix's Point Blank and the National Geographic drama Barkskins.

Pink Skies Ahead has Stampede’s Gideon Yu, Zac Locke and Chris Bosco as executive producers, and Greg Silverman, Lisa Zambri, Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks as producers.

