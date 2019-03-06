Margarethe von Trotta to Receive Lifetime Honor at German Film Awards

The director of 'Hannah Arendt,' 'Rosenstrasse' and 'Rosa Luxemburg' is considered a pioneer of feminist filmmaking and one of the most acclaimed directors of the German new wave.

Acclaimed German director Margarethe von Trotta will receive a lifetime achievement honor for "extraordinary service to German cinema" at the 2019 German Film Awards.

A fixture on the German and international art house scene for 50 years —first as an actress, then as a writer and director — von Trotta is best-known for her portraits of often-overlooked heroines of German history. They ranged from communist leader Rosa Luxemburg to the medieval saint Hildegard von Bingen; from the philosopher Hannah Arendt to the women whose civil protest in Berlin's Rosenstrasse in 1943 prevented the deportation of their Jewish husbands to concentration camps.

“In a time when women were rarely allowed to direct, Margarethe von Trotta said: I can do that! For that alone she's earned her fame and honor,” said Ulrich Matthes, president of the German film academy, announcing the lifetime achievement honor on Wednesday. "And she could do it. In all these years she's given us some of the most intense female figures in German cinema."

Margarethe von Trotta will receive her lifetime achievement honor on May 3 in Berlin.



