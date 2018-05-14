'Superman' Star Margot Kidder Dies at 69

The actress also starred opposite leading men including Robert Redford in 'The Great Waldo Pepper' and Richard Pryor in 'Some Kind of Hero.'

Margot Kidder, the film and television actress perhaps best known for her role as Lois Lane in 1978's Superman, has died, her rep, Camilla Fluxman Pines, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 69.

The actress died Sunday, according to the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana. No cause of death was disclosed.

Kidder, known for playing Lois Lane in Superman I-IV, also starred opposite leading men including Robert Redford in The Great Waldo Pepper and Richard Pryor in Some Kind of Hero. She even appeared on the Superman-inspired TV series Smallville in 2004 (though as another character).

DC Comics' official Twitter account on Monday posted a tribute: "Thank you for being the Lois Lane so many of us grew up with. RIP, Margot Kidder."

The actress brought comedic charm and keen intelligence to the role of Lane, which she played onscreen from 1978-87. Her impatient and confident Lois provided a perfect foil for Christopher Reeve's timid Clark Kent, while her star-crossed romance with Superman became the gold standard for superhero movie relationships.



Superman director Richard Donner cast Kidder after seeing her on James Garner's Western series Nichols, which she appeared on from 1971-72.

"She was charming and very funny. When I met her in the casting office, she tripped coming in and I just fell in love with her. It was perfect, this clumsy [behavior]," Donner told THR in 2016.

Kidder described her relationship with Reeve as sibling-like, and said there was no hint of real-life romance between them despite their onscreen chemistry.

"It made it easier, because we could be really quite close and we could say anything — and did — to each other the way you can with a brother or sister,” she told WA Today in 2013 of working with Reeve, who died in 2004.