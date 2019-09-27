Margot Robbie and Her Glam Squad Pati Dubroff, Bryce Scarlett Offer Beauty Tutorials and Inspirations

Robbie's beauty team share her beauty inspirations and a how-to tutorial to recreate her beauty looks.

Margot Robbie and her glam squad, makeup artist Pati Dubroff and hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, teamed up to share Robbie's beauty inspirations and how they create beauty looks for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress.

"We always have a mood board put together for press tour, or phase that we're going through," Scarlett said. "Right now the mood board is all kind of late '80s, early '90s models, some perms, which sounds a little scary, but the more natural looking ones that have a lot of texture to them."

"When I think of Margot, I think of golden girl," Dubroff said. "It's all about a pop of gold on the eye. Everything else is kind of easy. Natural tones, but with a pop. Like a piece of jewelry on the eye."

Robbie said Lauren Hutton is her personal beauty icon, saying, "She has an effortless quality about her I think that were striving for."

"From a hair stand point, her hair is very much polished but also completely effortless all the time so it's a nice balance," Scarlett added on Hutton.

Before heading out to the carpet, the trio said Robbie has champagne and adds blotting paper and lipstick to her clutch (usually Chanel lipstick).

The most fun the team has had working together was, "Paris in July, for sure." "It was my birthday and it was... It was a big one," Robbie said, one that involved wigs, glitter, clubs, friends. "It was a big 29th."

"You would've thought it was her 30th," Scarlett added.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Fall Style issue about Hollywood’s top glam squads features Zendaya, Margot Robbie and 13 other A-listers.