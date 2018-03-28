Margot Robbie Is a Lethal Femme Fatale in First 'Terminal' Trailer

The actress shows off her range as she seduces, tortures and manipulates the likes of Simon Pegg and Mike Myers.

Margot Robbie on Wednesday unveiled the first trailer for Terminal, which showed off the slick, dark, film noir world of her latest film.

The trailer opens with Robbie's femme fatale character, Annie, sporting a black bob haircut and a British accent as she interrogates a man using extreme methods.

The rest of the cast is then introduced — including Simon Pegg, Max Irons, Mike Myers and Dexter Fletcher — as the trailer showcases a gritty world filled with neon signs, dark alleys and dangerous, seedy characters.

The film, directed by Vaughn Stein in his feature debut, follows the interwoven tales of two hit men (Irons and Fletcher), a teacher battling a terminal illness (Pegg), a janitor (Myers) and a diner waitress living a dangerous double life (Robbie).

The trailer shows Robbie flexing her range as she offers advice to Pegg's character while taking a break from waiting tables, teases Fletcher and Irons' hit men in a strip club and hints at her master plan behind-the-scenes to "set them upon each other like starving rats in a cage, and you can watch through the bars."