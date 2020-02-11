Margot Robbie Joins Christian Bale in David O. Russell Drama

The film is set up at New Regency.

Margot Robbie is teaming with filmmaker David O. Russell for his next feature. The actress has joined Russell's untitled drama, which also stars Christian Bale.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the project, which is Russell's first feature since the 2015 Jennifer Lawrence vehicle Joy. He is set to write and direct the new film from an original idea. New Regency will produce and distribute via its deal with 20th Century Studios. Matthew Budman is producing after working with Russell on American Hustle and Joy.

Robbie was up for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Bombshell, and she is currently in theaters with Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey, in which she reprises her role as Harley Quinn.

