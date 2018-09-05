Toronto: Margot Robbie, Matthias Schoenaerts Join Nazi Revenge Thriller 'Ruin'

The Justin Kurzel-directed drama is based on a Black List-topping script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts are set to star in the Nazi revenge thriller Ruin.

Justin Kurzel, who directed Assassin’s Creed, will helm the Black List-topping script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo for Marc Butan's MadRiver Pictures. Set in post-World War II Germany, Ruin sees a Holocaust survivor, played by Robbie, forced to make an unlikely alliance with an ex-SS captain (Schoenaerts) in her quest to exact revenge.

Together, they hunt down the surviving members of the captain’s former Nazi death squad. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot was earlier in negotiations to star in Ruin.

The film is set to shoot in Prague in the spring 2019. Robbie will next appear as Queen Elizabeth I in Focus Features' Mary Queen of Scots and is currently in production on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for Sony’s Columbia Pictures label.

She is also set to play Harley Quinn in the untitled Birds of Prey film for Warner Bros., which she is also producing under her LuckyChap banner. Schoenaerts will next be seen in David Oelhoffen’s Close Enemies, which debuts in Venice, and Thomas Vinterberg’s Kursk, set to premiere in Toronto.

Butan is producing Ruin alongside Kurzel. Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, who are co-financing.

CAA Media Finance packaged the film and is handling the U.S. rights, while IMR International will handle foreign sales.

Robbie is repped by Management 360, CAA and Aran Michael Management. Schoenaerts is repped by CAA and UBBA in Europe. Kurzel is repped by CAA and Katie Richter. Ryan and Matthew Firpo are repped by UTA and LBI Entertainment.