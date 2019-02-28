Margot Robbie's LuckyChap, Paramount Team for Musical 'Big Gay Jamboree' (Exclusive)

Alethea Jones is attached to direct the feature that just got set up at Paramount.

Margot Robbie is stepping into the world of movie musicals.

The Australian A-lister and her LuckyChap Entertainment production company will produce Big Gay Jamboree, a period musical that just got set up at Paramount.

Alethea Jones is attached to direct the feature project that will be written by rising scribes Marla Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage.

Jamboree tells of a young woman who, after waking up in a strange town, realizes that she has been transported into a 1940s musical. She brings her modern, raunchy sensibility to this more naïve world and meets new friends along the way who help her figure out what happened and how she can find her way home

The project has been described as being tonally in the vein of Book of Mormon, the envelope-pushing musical comedy about two missionaries in Africa, and Oklahoma!. The latter is the classic (and wholesome) Rodgers and Hammerstein musical centering on a love triangle in turn of the 20th century in the American mid-West.

Robbie, who will not star in the project, will produce via her LuckyChap banner and partners Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerly. Ari Lubet, Greg Walter and Dave Becky of 3 Arts will also produce. Vanessa Joyce will oversee for Paramount.

Robbie is currently in production on Warner Bros.’s DC-based movie Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which she is also producing. LuckyChap this week began production on Dollface, a Hulu comedy starring Kat Dennings.

Robbie is also attached to star and is producing Barbie, based on the Mattel toy, for Warner Bros. The project currently has no director but ironically, Jones was attached to helm it when it was set up at Sony as late as a year ago

Jones is the director of the 2017 Toni Collette comedy Fun Moms Dinner and has worked on episodes of Lodge 49 and the Catherine Zeta-Jones drama Queen America.

LuckyChap is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen. Jones is repped by Paradigm and Lichter Grossman. Parks-Ramage and Mindelle are repped by 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson.