Margot Robbie's Luckychap, New Line in Talks for Comedy 'Fools Day'

Robbie would executive produce and take on a supporting role in the adaptation of the popular comedy short.

New Line is getting pranked.

The company is teaming up with Margot Robbie to adapt Fools Day, a comedy short by Cody Blue Snider, into a feature film.

Robbie is in negotiations to take on a supporting role in the project while her banner, Luckychap Entertainment, is in talks to be one of the production entities behind it. Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara will executive produce if deals make.

Snider, who co-wrote and directed the 18-minute short, will direct the full-length feature, and is co-writing the script with Shane Snider, Keatyn Lee. Bill Migliore, Edward Norton and John Rickard will produce.

The short centered on a fourth grade class that plays an innocent April Fools prank on their teacher. Unfortunately, it accidentally kills her. Convinced they’ll go to prison if anyone finds out, the kids go to great lengths try to hide her body before a police officer arrives for the class’ anti-drug lesson.

Robbie would play the teacher.

The project has been percolating for some time now but Robbie and her company’s involvement has given it momentum. Also helping is the recent success of Good Boys, a similar-themed movie featuring young kids doing R-rated things.

Snider is the son of Dee Snider, the front man of 1980s heavy metal band Twisted Sister. He built a name for himself as a commercials and music video director but garnered praise for his short, which has proven popular on the festival circuit, garnering more than 50 awards.

Snider is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and Cohen & Gardner.

Watch the video below:

Fool's Day Directed by Cody Blue Snider from Delirio Films on Vimeo.