Margot Robbie Talks Time's Up at 'Terminal' Premiere

The film-noir, femme protagonist premiere saw Robbie alongside costars Simon Pegg, Mike Myers and director Vaughn Stein on the pink carpet on Tuesday night.

The premiere of Terminal, starring Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg and Mike Myers, brought a neon film-noir essence to ArcLight Hollywood. The topic on everyone’s mind: the timeliness of Robbie’s powerful character, Annie, and the ripple effects of the #MeToo movement.

“We made this movie two years ago, very much before the #MeToo and Time's Up movement, and it’s interesting to see how some things have become far more relevant and topical since then,” Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter. “Pre- or post-Time's Up movement, I’m always in favor of a badass female who is the last woman standing.”

Terminal, Vaughn Stein’s five-year-long project and LuckyChap Entertainment’s first production, follows the interconnected storylines of a teacher, a pair of murderers, a train station janitor, and a curious all-night-diner waitress. The premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood saw the familiar presence of Pegg (who was recently seen in Ready Player One) and the “about to lose (his) mind from excitement” face of director Vaughn Stein, both of which expanded on the film’s strong female focus.

“In this climate, when women are being empowered to speak out against their abusers and step forward and be emboldened by each other, this film is about a woman who is getting her own back for a variety of different abuses,” Pegg explained to THR. “It’s a post-Time's Up movie, and it feels like it’s something that needs to be said.”

Director Vaughn Stein echoed Pegg’s remarks. “I think people are doing an unbelievable job of bringing this issue to the forefront,” Stein said. “It’s incredible, the energy and the momentum. We are very proud to make a film that is female-centric.”

The Alice in Wonderland-inspired film not only employed a female powerhouse figure like Robbie, but called on one of Hollywood’s finest character-actors to bring the anonymous city of Terminal to life- Mike Myers. Gracing the pink carpet with his animated persona, Myers told THR that the whirlwind of family life and red carpet is “bizarre and fun, and the happiest time of my life.”

Adding that his film choices are now “approved” by his three children (ages six, four, and two), Myers laughed when telling THR that his son keeps asking him when the fourth Austin Powers will be made. He was greeted by fans of movies like Austin Powers and Shrek.

A brief live broadcasted question and answer panel followed the film as did an afterparty in Hollywood’s Escape Hotel, with the venue encapsulating the neon old-Hollywood energy that was weaved through Terminal.

Terminal hits theaters and on-demand/digital HD May 11.