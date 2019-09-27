Margot Robbie's Makeup Artist on Her Life and Career as an Artist

Pati Dubroff boasts a number of notable clients, including Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra and Dakota Johnson and has worked with Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Miley Cyrus and more.

Pati Dubroff, a current member of Margot Robbie's personal glam squad, and boasts a personal résumé of clients that includes Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Charlize Theron, Liv Tyler, Naomi Watts and Kirsten Dunst, says makeup artistry is about, "making sure you're not too much in their face, but you're also a support person, that if they glance, you're there. You catch it. You're there to help them."

Assisting for Bobbi Brown and François Nars, Dubroff quickly made a name for herself as a great makeup artist in the industry. A great makeup artist needs to be, "incredibly organized, incredibly clean, and I believe a great makeup artist is also someone who really cares about the person in front of them," Dubroff said. "You're giving makeup, you're sharing makeup."

"A great makeup artist sees beauty everywhere and sees beauty in many ways," Dubroff added. "People who feed themselves creatively and have interests that are broad," defines a great makeup artist, "They look at inspiration everywhere."

"I didn't know how to spell aneurysm," Dubroff said, as she remembered writing down "detected a cerebral aneurysm" at her radiologist's office just two years ago and underwent brain surgery soon after. "I'm great," Dubroff said of her current health. "Never been better. I feel like it gave me a reboot."

Her biggest client today is undoubtably the unstoppable Margot Robbie, who most recently came off Tarantino's Once Upon in Time in Hollywood and stars in the highly anticipated Bombshell this fall. Dubroff says Margot "has really incredible, rare face."

"You can do anything on her face. I can do a very strong, almost black lip that I did for Suicide Squad New York premiere. She's wearing an Alexander McQueen dress that had a unicorn on it, so what do you with a silver unicorn dress? You do a black lip, of course."

"It's pretty cool what I get to do," Dubroff said of her career. "I know that wherever I go in the world, I can still do makeup. I just want to make people feel like the best versions of themselves."

Directed By Stephanie Fischette

Featuring Pati Dubroff

Executive Producers: Jennifer Laski, Matthew Belloni

Producers: Stephanie Fischette, Natalie Heltzel

Co-Producer: Victoria McKillop

Director of Photography: Vince Patrick

Camera Operator: ERin Hughes

Sound Mixer: Casey Minatrea

Hair & Makeup: Yasuko Shapiro

Editor: Pablo Teyssier-Verger

Colorist: Gregory White

Sound Editor: Brian Susko

Post Production Manager: Victor Klaus

Special Thanks: Claire Jessup, Leela Veeravalli, Violet Grey

Rights and Clearances Manager: Travis Gollaher

Clips and Stills Courtesy of: Dior, Getty Images, Pati Dubroff, Photofest, Stéphane Sednaoui, Vogue

Filmed in Los Angeles, CA

© THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, LLC 2019