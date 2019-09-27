STYLE Margot Robbie's Makeup Artist on Her Life and Career as an Artist 9:00 AM PDT 9/27/2019 by Annie Howard FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Pati Dubroff boasts a number of notable clients, including Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra and Dakota Johnson and has worked with Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Miley Cyrus and more. Pati Dubroff, a current member of Margot Robbie's personal glam squad, and boasts a personal résumé of clients that includes Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Charlize Theron, Liv Tyler, Naomi Watts and Kirsten Dunst, says makeup artistry is about, "making sure you're not too much in their face, but you're also a support person, that if they glance, you're there. You catch it. You're there to help them." Assisting for Bobbi Brown and François Nars, Dubroff quickly made a name for herself as a great makeup artist in the industry. A great makeup artist needs to be, "incredibly organized, incredibly clean, and I believe a great makeup artist is also someone who really cares about the person in front of them," Dubroff said. "You're giving makeup, you're sharing makeup." "A great makeup artist sees beauty everywhere and sees beauty in many ways," Dubroff added. "People who feed themselves creatively and have interests that are broad," defines a great makeup artist, "They look at inspiration everywhere." "I didn't know how to spell aneurysm," Dubroff said, as she remembered writing down "detected a cerebral aneurysm" at her radiologist's office just two years ago and underwent brain surgery soon after. "I'm great," Dubroff said of her current health. "Never been better. I feel like it gave me a reboot." Her biggest client today is undoubtably the unstoppable Margot Robbie, who most recently came off Tarantino's Once Upon in Time in Hollywood and stars in the highly anticipated Bombshell this fall. Dubroff says Margot "has really incredible, rare face." "You can do anything on her face. I can do a very strong, almost black lip that I did for Suicide Squad New York premiere. She's wearing an Alexander McQueen dress that had a unicorn on it, so what do you with a silver unicorn dress? You do a black lip, of course." "It's pretty cool what I get to do," Dubroff said of her career. "I know that wherever I go in the world, I can still do makeup. I just want to make people feel like the best versions of themselves." Directed By Stephanie Fischette Featuring Pati Dubroff Executive Producers: Jennifer Laski, Matthew Belloni Producers: Stephanie Fischette, Natalie Heltzel Co-Producer: Victoria McKillop Director of Photography: Vince Patrick Camera Operator: ERin Hughes Sound Mixer: Casey Minatrea Hair & Makeup: Yasuko Shapiro Editor: Pablo Teyssier-Verger Colorist: Gregory White Sound Editor: Brian Susko Post Production Manager: Victor Klaus Special Thanks: Claire Jessup, Leela Veeravalli, Violet Grey Rights and Clearances Manager: Travis Gollaher Clips and Stills Courtesy of: Dior, Getty Images, Pati Dubroff, Photofest, Stéphane Sednaoui, Vogue Filmed in Los Angeles, CA © THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, LLC 2019 FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Annie Howard annie.howard@thr.com @thr