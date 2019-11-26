Mariah Carey Breaks 3 Guinness World Records With "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

The superstar on Monday accepted the honors on stage during her Christmas show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Guinness World Records organization honored Mariah Carey with not one, not two, but three holiday-themed world records, thanks to the enduring legacy of "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The superstar now holds the record for highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, as well as most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours — with over 10.8 million streams last December — and most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song. All three records will be included in the Guinness World Records 2020 Edition book.

Carey accepted the honors on stage during her Christmas show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas before inviting the Guinness representative to join her for the grand finale. The 2019 All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour runs in Las Vegas through Nov. 30 before heading to the East Coast for dates in Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Boston, New York and more.

