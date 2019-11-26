MUSIC Mariah Carey Breaks 3 Guinness World Records With "All I Want for Christmas Is You" 9:30 AM PST 11/26/2019 by Glenn Rowley, Billboard FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Steve Granitz/WireImage Mariah Carey The superstar on Monday accepted the honors on stage during her Christmas show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas. On Monday, the Guinness World Records organization honored Mariah Carey with not one, not two, but three holiday-themed world records, thanks to the enduring legacy of "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The superstar now holds the record for highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, as well as most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours — with over 10.8 million streams last December — and most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song. All three records will be included in the Guinness World Records 2020 Edition book. Carey accepted the honors on stage during her Christmas show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas before inviting the Guinness representative to join her for the grand finale. The 2019 All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour runs in Las Vegas through Nov. 30 before heading to the East Coast for dates in Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Boston, New York and more. View this post on Instagram Thank you so much Guinness World Records for honoring me with three records in the 2020 book! Michael from @guinnessworldrecords presented me with a certificate on stage, so naturally, I asked him to join us for the #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou finale! Denise Truscello A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 25, 2019 at 12:05pm PST This article was originally published by Billboard. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Glenn Rowley, Billboard THRnews@thr.com @thr