Mariah Carey Feels "Uplifted" and "Inspired" After Opening Up About Bipolar Disorder

Mariah Carey suffered in silence from bipolar disorder for years. Since she opened up about her battle in a People cover story published earlier this week, the singer seems to be grateful for the public support she's received.

"I've been hard at work, feeling inspired by each of your stories and uplifted by your overwhelming support," she wrote on Instagram Saturday (April 14). "Let's continue to encourage each other on our journeys."

In her post, embedded below, she included a behind-the-scenes snapshot from a photo shoot, and she looks radiant and happy.

Carey revealed she is currently in therapy and taking medication for bipolar disorder II, which is characterized by swings from very "up," elated moods to "down" periods of hopelessness and depression.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” Carey said. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

She shared additional details: “For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder. But it wasn’t normal insomnia and I wasn’t lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working … I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually I would just hit a wall. I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy. I would feel so lonely and sad — even guilty that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing for my career.”

Carey is now working on her follow-up to 2014's Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse.



This story first appeared on billboard.com