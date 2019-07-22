Mariah Carey Returns to CAA After 5 Years at UTA

The five-time Grammy Award winner is back with CAA after having left in 2015 to be repped by UTA across all areas.

The five-time Grammy Award winner and Diamond-certified singer will mark the 25th anniversary of her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” this year. The modern Christmas classic is one of Carey’s long list of hits from her catalog of notable albums including Mariah Carey, Emotions, Music Box, Merry Christmas, The Emancipation of Mimi, E=MC2 and Caution.

Many of her albums are among the best-selling of all time, such as Music Box, which sold more than 28 million albums, and Daydream, which became her second Diamond-certified album, selling 20 million copies.

Carey has also appeared on such TV shows as American Idol and Empire and in films including Glitter, Wisegirls, Precious and Lee Daniel’s The Butler.

Carey is managed by Melissa Ruderman at Roc Nation, and her attorney is Ed Shapiro from Reed Smith LLP.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.