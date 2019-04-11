Billboard Music Awards: Mariah Carey to Receive Icon Award

The superstar will also perform a medley of her greatest hits during the awards ceremony.

Mariah Carey is about to add another award to her collection.

NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced on Thursday that Carey will be honored with the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

In addition to accepting the award, Carey will also perform a medley of her greatest hits.

Carey first appeared on the Billboard charts in 1990 with her self-titled debut album, which featured four Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s. The performer's career has spanned over three decades and she has since become the only solo artist to have 18 No. 1 songs on the charts.

The Icon Award celebrates the accomplishments of artists and their contributions to the music industry. Previous recipients include Janet Jackson, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

Carey will also join previously announced performers Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Sam Smith and Normani during the awards ceremony.

Clarkson will return to host the show. The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1. The ceremony will be broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

The Billboard Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.