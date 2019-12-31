Mariah Carey's Twitter Hacked, Series of Eminem-Directed Tweets Posted

Tweets also mentioned the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that compromised Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account in August.

Mariah Carey's Twitter account appeared to have been hacked Tuesday afternoon, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Screenshots show a series of inappropriate tweets apparently sent out from Carey's account — the singer has 21.4 million followers on Twitter — on New Year's Eve.

Among the messages were references to Eminem and a retweet of another account referencing the rapper's daughter. "Eminem can still hold this p—y," one tweet read. Other messages mentioned the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that compromised the Twitter account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in August. The group has also claimed responsibility for hacking other celebrity accounts, including actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

The last tweet appeared at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, showing a photo of a shirtless teenager with the caption reading, "xbox n—." Since the hack, all tweets have been removed from Carey's account.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation," a Twitter spokesperson told THR.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Carey's reps for comment. The singer has not tweeted about the incident herself.

Dec. 31, 4:26 p.m. Updated with confirmation from company spokesperson.