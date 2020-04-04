Marianne Faithfull Hospitalized With COVID-19

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter, actress and muse is "stable and responding to treatment" according to her manager.

Marianne Faithfull is being treated for COVID-19 in a London hospital, Billboard can confirm.

In a statement provided by Faithfull's manager, François Ravard, on Saturday, he said that the 73-year-old singer-songwriter, actress and muse is "stable and responding to treatment."

A post from performance artist and Faithfull's longtime friend Penny Arcade offered additional details, mentioning that Faithfull has been receiving medical care since Tuesday.

