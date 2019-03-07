Marie Claire, Time's Up Partner for Event Honoring Women Making a Change in Hollywood (Exclusive)

Ava DuVernay, Constance Wu, Jessica Chastain and more are set to make an appearance at the March 12 celebration.

In a special collaboration with Time's Up, Marie Claire magazine will be hosting a celebration to honor Hollywood's change makers on March 12 in Los Angeles. The invite-only celebration features April cover stars Ava DuVernay, Constance Wu and Jessica Chastain, among a variety of 50 other women who are striving to create lasting change in the entertainment industry.

"We created Change Makers to shine a light on the forces transforming Hollywood," said Anne Fulenwider, editor-in-chief of Marie Claire. "Our April cover stars, Ava DuVernay, Jessica Chastain and Constance Wu, are exemplars of reform in the entertainment industry, whether it’s fighting for inclusion, representation, diversity, agency, or gender and pay equality. We’re excited to have partnered with Time's Up Entertainment to assemble a portfolio of Change Makers. Together, they have galvanized the industry and inspired a movement, and we are proud to stand by them in their efforts."

Honoree Wu, who recently starred in Crazy Rich Asians, is set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel and continues to star in ABC's Fresh Off the Boat. Chastain is set to portray an older version of Beverley Marsh in It: Chapter 2 in September, and DuVernay has been in the process of producing a new Netflix series, When They See Us, which will tell the story of the Central Park Five.

The Change Makers event is being held together with Time's Up Entertainment, and in partnership with Modern Creation München (MCM). DJ's "Woman" will be providing the entertainment for the night. Click here for more information.