Marie Kondo to Release Children's Book 'Kiki & Jax'

The new book from the 'Tidying Up' organization guru will teach children about the art of decluttering and hit bookshelves on Nov. 5.

Marie Kondo is ready to spark joy once again as she announced Friday that she is releasing her first children's book, Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship.

"It’s a timeless story about friendship, and I hope that the characters of Kiki and Jax will inspire children and families to tidy and embrace joy," the organization guru and mother-of-two revealed on her social media.

In Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship, two best friends, Kiki, a collector, and Jax, a sorter, always enjoy spending time together and having fun but when Kiki's things start to get in the way, they must decide whether they can make room for what always "sparks joy" for them: their friendship.

Kondo will collaborate with co-writer and illustrator Salina Yoon for the picture book. "The friendship story of Kiki and Jax presents Marie Kondo’s spark joy philosophy in a fun, meaningful, and accessible way for children," Yoon wrote of the collaboration on her Instagram.

Kondo has penned four other novels centered on her "KonMari Method," an organizational technique she formulated about keeping belongings that spark joy and getting rid of those that don't.

The success of Kondo's 2011 best-selling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, was adapted into a Netflix series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, where she visited various families and helped them organize their homes.

Kiki and Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship will hit bookshelves on Nov. 5 and is available to preorder here.