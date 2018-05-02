Mariel Hemingway Joins Jackson Rathbone in 'The Wall Of Mexico' Dramedy

Esai Morales and Alex Meneses will also star in the political comedy about a wealthy Mexican family in California.

Mariel Hemingway is set to star alongside Jackson Rathbone and Alex Meneses in The Wall of Mexico, a dark comedy from co-directors Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak.

Hemingway will play Mayor Mason in the indie about a wealthy Mexican family in California forced to take extreme action when they discover townspeople are stealing their well water. The ensemble cast includes Esai Morales, Moises Arias, Marisol Sacramento and Rosanna Arquette.

Production on The Wall of Mexico is set to start production in Tijuana, Mexico in mid-May. Cotler wrote the screenplay for the indie, with Adrian Durazo, Marla Arreola, Sarahi Castro producing, and Patrick Cassavetti and Craig Johnson executive producing.

Hemingway is best known for her star turn in Woody Allen's 1979 drama Manhattan, and more recently appeared in Bob Yari's Papa Hemingway in Cuba.

She is repped by INSURGE and Columbus & Company Management.