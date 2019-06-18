Marilyn Monroe Statue Stolen From Iconic Hollywood Gazebo

Marilyn Monroe in 'Some Like it Hot'

Los Angeles police are investigating after a statue of Marilyn Monroe was stolen early Tuesday morning.

The theft occurred around 3 a.m. in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue, police said. The statue was taken from the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo.

The gazebo celebrates women in film and features depictions of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West and Anna May Wong.

A witness to the crime reportedly said she saw a man use a hacksaw to remove and then take the Monroe figure.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Monroe died tragically in 1962 at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most iconic Hollywood actresses.