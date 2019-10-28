'Mario Kart Tour' Scores Nintendo's Biggest First-Month Mobile Launch With 129M Downloads

The racing game was installed more than five times as much as any other mobile title from the company.

Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour has swerved past the competition to land the Japanese game company the most first-month downloads of any mobile title it has released thus far, analytics firm SensorTower reports.

Tour racked up 129.3 million installs worldwide in its first 30 days of release, generating $37.4 million in player spending since its launch on Sept. 25. The debut is the second-best of any mobile title in history in terms of downloads, behind only Niantic's Pokemon Go in 2016 (163 million downloads).

The sixth mobile title from Nintendo, Mario Kart Tour significantly outperformed its predecessors in total installs. The company's closest performer over its first 30 days was Super Mario Run which debuted to 21.8 million downloads in 2016. However, in terms of revenue, Tour falls behind Fire Emblem Heroes launch in 2017 which generated $67.6 million. Still, Tour is the second-best revenue grosser over its first 30 days in Nintendo's mobile roster.

Mario Kart Tour hit the track fast, speeding to over 90 million installs in its first week. Since then, the title has introduced a number of new content, including various racers, tracks and in-game events.

Earlier this month, another new mobile game also made a massive debut as Activision's Call of Duty Mobile bowed to 100 million installs in its first week of release. The game, which launched on Oct. 1, has not reached the 30 day period for which its first month's performance can be tracked.