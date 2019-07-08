Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Welcome Third Child

The 'Extra' host revealed the news on Instagram.

Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney, just welcomed their third child: a baby boy named Santino Rafael Lopez.

Lopez made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, "Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ!"

The post featured photos of the couple and their new son. Santino joins 8-year-old Gia and 5-year-old Nico.

The family first revealed they were expecting in January with a video of the four of them. "We are adding to the team. We’re going to be a party of five," Lopez said.

Lopez first met Courtney in 2008, and the two wed in Punta Mita, Mexico, in December 2012.