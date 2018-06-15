Mariska Hargitay Praises #MeToo in Monte-Carlo TV Honors

The ceremony also hosted the world premiere of 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' with John Krasinski and Carlton Cuse.

Mariska Hargitay reflected on the way sexual harassment and assault has changed in the 20 years she’s been playing tough cop Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit when accepting a career award at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

“What a changed world it is since I started the show,” she reflected, making a rather unveiled nod to #MeToo and other social movements since the Harvey Weinstein watershed.

“I express my deepest thanks to the many women and the many men, some of whom I’ve worked alongside, especially those whose extraordinary acts of courage have brought about the recent seismic shifts in the way that our society addresses and understands sexual violence,” she said.

She turned to honor the late Princess Grace after being presented the trophy by her son, the reigning Prince Albert.

“There are probably few places in the world where the word ‘grace’ has more resonance than it does here in Monaco,” she said. “Much of what is being said in the world today and especially much of what currently comes out of the country I call home is notable for its utter lack of grace, so I am especially honored to be here in this place where grace lives so deeply in all of you.”

The Law & Order: SVU star also thanked prolific producer and creator Dick Wolf for giving her the role that has defined her lifetime. “You have given me so much and made so much possible for me,” she said, citing her public voice and platform on issues of sexual violence. Prince Albert also cited her work on these issues and her Joyful Heart Foundation in her honors. He called her a “brilliant actress and an outstanding person.”

Hargitay called on the audience to take on a spirit of activism. “I want to challenge myself and challenge all of us to speak with grace to use the platforms and the voices we have been given to elevate the voices of those that might not otherwise be heard,” she said.

The opening ceremony also hosted the world premiere of Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Dina Shihabi presenting the first episode of the spy thriller alongside creators Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.

Krasinski said that having the world premiere in Monaco demonstrated what an international show Jack Ryan is, and a reflection of the world today. “It not only goes all around the world, I think it appeals to a lot of the politics and geopolitical stuff that is going on in the world,” he said.

That was before French comedian Armelle seemingly mixed up the Jack Ryan cast members, leaving those on stage and in the audience equally confused if it was a bit or she was simply star struck.

Prince Albert also introduced the jury, including Netflix board member and former Disney/ABC Group president Anne Sweeny, The OA star Jason Isaacs, Deustchland 83 creator Jorg Winger, Narcos actress Ana de la Reguera and Heroes producer Jimmy Jean-Louis.