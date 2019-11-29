Mark Adams Stepping Down as Edinburgh Film Festival Creative Director

Adams headed the Scottish fest for five events.

Mark Adams is stepping down as artistic director of Edinburgh International Film Festival after five festivals in charge of the Scottish event. He will leave his post November 30.

"It’s been a real pleasure to work with the team in Edinburgh and help deliver the growth and development of EIFF over the last five festivals and to be instrumental in re-establishing its international profile," said Adams. "I have decided it is time to move on and look to new and exciting opportunities."

During Adams’ tenure at EIFF overall admissions increased to 70,000 in 2019. Innovations introduced included the people’s premiere, as well as providing gala experiences, extending the reach of the festival and delivering immersive cinema experiences for new festival audiences.

Rod White, director of programming for EIFF’s parent charity, CMI, will work alongside the existing team in delivering EIFF’s 74th edition in 2020 (June 17-28). Recruitment for a new artistic director for EIFF will commence next year.