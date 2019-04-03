Mark Burnett, MGM TV Launch Global Unscripted Formats Business

The 'Survivor' creator reteams with C. Scot Cru and Patrice Choghi to focus on new unscripted content for sale worldwide.

Mark Burnett and MGM Television are launching a new division for TV formats and unscripted series.

Burnett, chairman of the Worldwide Television Group at MGM, is reteaming with former Mark Burnett Productions execs C. Scot Cru and Patrice Choghi to expand the reach of MGM formats worldwide. The Survivor creator, who joined MGM Television in 2015, has seen scripted output thrive, led by the 2017 breakout The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo, Vikings, Get Shorty and Condor on the studio's slate.

But now the focus is on Burnett's reach in the reality genre, where he has one of the best track records for getting a series order on broadcast after hits like Survivor, The Voice, Shark Tank and The Apprentice. The new division, MGM Global Formats and Unscripted Content, will have Cru as executive vp, reporting to Barry Poznick, president of unscripted TV, with Choghi on board as senior vp.

“I’ve known Scot for more than 20 years. He is a consummate dealmaker who has a stellar reputation with broadcasters and producers around the world. I’m so happy to be working with him and Patrice again as we move to grow our business internationally,” Burnett said in a statement.

Burnett last year signed a new deal with MGM Television to extend his contract through 2022. Since joining the studio, Burnett has sold big-talent projects like Beat Shazam (Fox) and TKO (CBS) and announced plans to revive the reality grandfather Eco Challenge. He has also overseen the key acquisitions of unscripted shingles Evolution Media (Vanderpump Rules) and Big Fish Entertainment.

Cru and Choghi, who will oversee international format development at the new division, in their own statement welcomed their return to MGM Studios, alongside Burnett and Poznick. "MGM’s slate and worldwide resources are second to none, and we look forward to diligently expanding the reach of the global format business alongside such a fantastic team," they said.