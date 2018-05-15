Mark Cuban's Landmark Theatres Strikes Deal with Atom Tickets

The theater chain includes the popular Landmark cinema in west Los Angeles.

Online movie ticketing service Atom Tickets is teaming with Landmark Theatres, the high-end circuit owned by Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner.

The pact covers all of Landmark's 53 theaters in 27 markets across the country, including the popular Landmark complex in west Los Angeles. The deal comes as Cuban and Wanger consider selling the chain.

Atom bills itself as a first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing service that — in addition to selling tickets — allows moviegoers to pre-order concessions, and makes it easier for friends to band together for a night out to the theater.

“Landmark Theatres has a rich history creating premium moviegoing experiences and embracing new ways to engage movie fans,” Cuban said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Atom Tickets as yet another way to provide the best moviegoing experience to our guests.”



Added Atom Tickets chairman and co-founder Matthew Bakal, “Our app makes it easy to buy tickets ahead of time and skip the lines at the theater. This experience is enhanced when we deliver innovative movie promotions with forward-thinking partners like Landmark."

Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, 20th Century Fox film, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets services more than 20,000 movie screens in the U.S. (that's about half of the screens covered by rival Fandango). Atom launched in 2016, and in the past year it tripled its users and ticket sales.

Earlier this year, Atom Tickets raised an additional $60 million in a funding round. Atom's advisory board includes Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams and Tyler Perry.