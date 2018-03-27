Mark Cuban's Landmark Theatres Teams With MoviePass

"We are excited to offer MoviePass customers access to our Landmark Theatres," said Cuban.

Ticket subscription service MoviePass has added Mark Cuban's Landmark Theatres to the list of cinemas its customers can utilize.

Landmark's parent company is Wagner/Cuban Companies, a cluster of media properties co-owned by Cuban and Todd Wagner.

MoviePass customers going to Landmark locations will be able to take advantage of added features including e-ticketing, advanced screening reservations and seat selection (generally speaking, MoviePass doesn't allow access to seat reservations).

Landmark, known for its focus on independent film, operates 53 theaters in 27 markets, including the popular Landmark Theatre on the west side of Los Angeles.

"We are excited to offer MoviePass customers access to our Landmark Theatres," Cuban said Tuesday in a statement. "There is no better place to watch a movie than Landmark and now MoviePass customers will be able to enjoy all of our theaters."

On Friday, MoviePass shaved another dollar from its monthly fee, bringing the price to $6.95 per month. New subscribers will get one movie ticket per day, a minor catch being that users must pay for a year upfront. There is also a one-time $6.55 processing fee.

It's the umpteenth time that MoviePass has changed its price since launching six years ago at $40 per month (before raising it to $50), most significantly eight months ago when it was cut to just $9.95. The change had the desired effect, as subscribers swelled from 20,000 then to more than 2 million.