Mark Duplass to Direct Adaptation of 'A Horse Walks Into a Bar' (Exclusive)

Village Roadshow is behind the screen version of David Grossman's 2017 Man Booker International Prize winner.

Mark Duplass has been tapped to direct Village Roadshow Pictures' adaptation of A Horse Walks Into a Bar.

David Grossman's short novel, which won the 2017 Man Booker International Prize, tells the life of a stand-up comic, as revealed in the course of one evening’s performance. In the dance between comic and audience, with barbs flying back and forth, a deeper story begins to take shape — one that alters the lives of many of those in attendance and leads to a series of candid and chilling revelations about his past.

Village Roadshow Pictures will produce with Veritas Entertainment Group. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen will produce for Veritas, with Jillian Apfelbaum overseeing for Village Roadshow Pictures.

Duplass, whose feature directorial credits include Cyrus and Baghead, last was behind the camera for episodes of his and Jay Duplass' HBO series Room 104, which will begin its fourth and final season on July 24. Onscreen, Duplass was most recently in Fox News drama Bombshell and Apple series The Morning Show.

Duplass is repped by ICM. Grossman is represented by The Deborah Harris Agency.