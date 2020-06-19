Mark Glamack, Emmy-Nominated Animator, Dies at 73

He served six terms as a governor with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Mark Glamack, an Emmy-nominated animator who worked on such projects as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, All Dogs Go to Heaven and Life With Louie, has died. He was 73.

Glamack died May 29 in a hospital in Baldwin Park, California, of complications from the herbicide Agent Orange, from which he was exposed during service as a U.S. Army medic in the Vietnam War, attorney Richard Sigler announced.

Glamack also served six terms as a governor of the animation branch of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Born and raised in Rochester, New York, Glamack started his career at Walt Disney Studios working on The Jungle Book (1967), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), The Wonderful World of Disney and EPCOT, among other projects, followed by stints at Hanna-Barbera, Filmation, Film Roman, HBO and MGM.

A writer, producer, director and artist, he worked on characters including She-Ra: Princess of Power, Oliver Twist, Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Incredible Hulk, Sonic the Hedgehog, Tom & Jerry, Dyno-Mutt, The Flintstones and G.I. Joe.

He was nominated for an Emmy in 1999 for his work on the Fox Kids program Life With Louie, starring Louie Anderson.

For ATAS, Glamack served on the budget, awards, activities and membership committees. He completed his last term as a governor in 2002.

He wrote, illustrated and published the 2009 family-friendly novel The Littluns and the Book of Darkness, a Dove Award winner.

He never married and had no children.