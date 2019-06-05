Mark Gordon to Part Ways With Entertainment One

The departure of the Hollywood producer over creative differences comes 18 months after the indie studio acquired full control of The Mark Gordon Company.

Mark Gordon is in talks to possibly exit indie studio Entertainment One, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm.

Toronto-based eOne on Wednesday said the veteran Hollywood producer remains with the company as president and chief content officer for film, television and digital, leading all creative units. The company added in a statement: "While we don’t comment on internal organizational discussions, we can say that Mark Gordon continues to be a very important part of the eOne team now and into the future.”

It's understood Gordon and eOne could part ways over apparent creative differences around 18 months after the indie studio agreed to acquire the remaining 49 percent of The Mark Gordon Company that it didn't already own for $209 million.

That shift in creative leadership followed eOne and The Mark Gordon Company striking a partnership to create a new independent studio that would finance and produce film, network, cable and digital premium content, which eOne would distribute internationally.

Gordon tying up with eOne also followed the Hollywood producer ending his long-term production deal with ABC Studios, where he made such shows as Grey's Anatomy and Criminal Minds, and initially selling a 51 percent of The Mark Gordon Company to eOne for $133 million.

Stock in eOne tumbled by 70 pence, or nearly 17 percent, to 350 pence in after-hours trading on the London Stock Exchange after news of Gordon's possible departure became public.

June 5 8:45 a.m. Updated with eOne's stock price in after-hours trading on the London Stock Exchange.