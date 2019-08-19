'Game Change' Author Mark Halperin Inks Political Book Deal

The former NBC News analyst, who was accused of sexual harassment by several women in 2017, is working with Regan Arts to publish a book titled "How to Beat Trump," slated for a November release.

Mark Halperin is making his return — to the bookshelf.

The Game Change author and former NBC News analyst has signed a new book deal with Regan Arts publishing, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Halperin inked a deal with the publishing company to release How to Beat Trump: America’s Top Political Strategists on What It Will Take in November.

The book is set to focus on interviews with dozens of Democratic political strategists, including Donna Brazile, James Carville, Jennifer Granholm, and Kathleen Sebelius. In total, Halperin spoke to 75 political strategists for the book.

News of the book deal can come as a surprise as almost two years ago the NBC News analyst faced allegations of sexual harassment in 2017 after a CNN report detailed four more women's claims of sexual harassment against him. After the report, the number of accusers increased to over a dozen. At the time, the journalist took to Twitter to issue a statement saying, he was "profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish" he caused with "past actions." He also admitted that any conduct reported by the women could have been him acting "aggressive and crude."

"The world is now publicly acknowledging what so many women have long known: Men harm women in the workplace," Halperin said in the statement. "For a long time at ABC News, I was part of the problem. I acknowledge that, and I deeply regret it. As I said earlier in the week, my behavior was wrong. It caused fear and anxiety for women who were only seeking to do their jobs."

Following the allegations, NBC News severed ties with the political analyst, who also previously worked with MSNBC and ABC News. "We find the story and the allegations very troubling," NBC had said in a statement. "Mark Halperin is leaving his role as a contributor until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood." HBO had also announced that it was dropping its planned miniseries about the 2016 election after women came forward accusing Halperin of harassment. "HBO has no tolerance for sexual harassment within the company or its productions," the network said in a statement of Halperin.

News of Halperin's book deal was first reported by Politico Playbook.