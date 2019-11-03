Mark Hamill Shares Disgust Over White House Halloween "Build the Wall" Kids Game

Singer Richard Marx also criticized the game.

Mark Hamill is among those disturbed that apparently kids at the annual While House Halloween party were encouraged to play a game of “Build the Wall” with their own personalized paper bricks.

The party took place last week in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building; large block letters spelled out “Build the Wall" among the children's bricks.

Over the weekend, pictures of the game made their way to media outlets.

The Star Wars icon did not mince words when he saw the news.

"Children are born innocent. They can only be taught racism & hatred. What they learned at this #WH event is frightening beyond words. Remember when a #POTUS was a role-model for kids? We're better than this. #HalloweenHorrorStory," said Hamill via Twitter to his more than 3.3 million followers.

Singer Richard Marx also shared his disgust.

“Teach...your children well...to be ignorant and racist as hell...” he said via Twitter.

