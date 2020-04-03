Mark Kassen's Like Minded Media Launches COVID Help Network

The online platform is meant to connect medical facilities with companies looking to assist with the making of emergency medical supplies.

Producer Mark Kassen's multi-media company, Like Minded Media Launches, has launched the COVID Help Network, an online platform that is meant to connect medical facilities with companies looking to adapt their current operations to assist with the making of emergency medical supplies.

Partnering with medical tech company Masimo and the Patient Safety Movement, the Help Network is meant to facilitate the direct communication between states and companies, and will allow companies to search supply needs by state so they can help fulfill localized needs.

The Medical Device Manufacturers Association and the National Governors Association, which consists of the governors of the 55 states, territories and commonwealths, support the platform. Show Me Your MuMu, For Love & Lemons and Blue Dog Denim are among the suppliers represented on the network, which categorizes state-by-state product need and organizations by product type.

"At this moment, there is no one more giving than health care workers and first responders. It’s the least we can do to try and put our team and technology to work connecting the people in need with the many talented designers and manufactures in our community that can be employed to help," said Kassen.

"We hope this new tool will help connect those who have with those who need, without waste,” said Joe Kiani, CEO of Masimo. "I'm amazed by the LM Labs team on how fast they created this once they saw the need."

Added Mark Leahey, president and ceo of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association. "While our members continue to make the lifesaving and life-changing technologies and diagnostics that patients are in need of, the 'COVID Help Network' platform is a powerful tool to assist in connecting the countless stakeholders across the United States who are looking for ways to help."