Mark Ruffalo, David E. Kelley and More Launch COVID-19 Relief Fund for Film Crews

Bruna Papandrea and Gregg Fienberg founded the 'It Takes Our Village' initiative with Kenya Barris, Derek Cianfrance, Jon M. Chu and other industry colleagues.

A coalition of industry producers, writers and directors have come together to launch the It Takes Our Village COVID-19 relief fund for film and TV crew members left without work during Hollywood's production shutdown.

Bruna Papandrea, founder and CEO of Made Up Stories, and producer Gregg Fienberg assembled industry backing from producers Molly Allen, David E. Kelley, Stephanie Allain, and writer/directors Derek Cianfrance and Dana Fox to support film and TV crew members via a GoFundMe page gofundme.com/ItTakesOurVillage, with a goal of $2.5 million.

The campaign will hand out funds to crew members via the Motion Picture & Television Fund and The Actors Fund. Both organizations are distributing emergency relief money to help workers in the entertainment industry who are suffering COVID-19 related hardships.

The goal is to hand out $1,000 for individual crew members and possibly more if they have families. Other industry supporters include Lynette Howell Taylor, founder of 51 Entertainment, showrunner Pam Veasey, writer/director Leslie Linka Glatter, Jess Wu Calder, do-founder of Snoot Entertainment, Steve Hutensky, a producer at Made Up Stories and Liza Chasin, a producer and founder of 3dot Productions.

Their GoFundMe page indicates Feinberg donated $25,000 to the relief fund, while Papandrea and Hutensky jointly gave $20,000.

Other Hollywood players have donated to relief funds amid the coronavirus crisis, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who split their donation between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Elsewhere, Bob Iger, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg each donated $500,000 to a government fund to help those in need in Los Angeles.

And Comcast CEO Brian Roberts' family gave $5 million to buy Philadelphia students laptops for remote learning amid the crisis. Also on the corporate side, WarnerMedia and Netflix have set up $100 million funds to assist their out-of-work crew members.