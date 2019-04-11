Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton Set for 'Good Joe Bell' from 'Brokeback Mountain' Writers

The project will tell the true story of an Oregonian father who sets out on a walk across America with his son.

Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton will star in Good Joe Bell from Brokeback Mountain writers Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry.

The project will tell the true story of Oregonian father Joe Bell (Wahlberg) who sets out on a walk across America with his son, Jadin (played by Reid Miller).

Reinaldo Marcus Green, the filmmaker behind 2018 Sundance feature Monsters and Men, will direct.

Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold, Riva Marker and Jake Gyllenhaal of Nine Stories, Eva Maria Daniels of Vision Chaos, Cary Fukunaga of Parliament of Owls and Ryan Ahrens of Argent Pictures will produce, along with Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.

Argent Pictures and Hercules Film Fund are co-financing the film, with Jill Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Tony Parker, Derick Brooks, Michael Finley and Drew Brees exec producing. Ossana and McMurtry are also executive producing. Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti are executive producing for Hercules and Rhea Films.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales for the project, which will shoot this month in Utah.

Britton, who is set for Jay Roach's Roger Ailes movie, is repped by WME, Untitled and Hanson Jacobson. Wahlberg, who will next be seen in Peter Berg's Netflix movie Wonderland, is repped by WME, Leverage and Sloane Offer.