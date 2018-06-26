Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg Reteam for 'Wonderland' at Netflix

Neal H. Moritz is set to produce via his Original Film banner.

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg have set their next project with Netflix movie Wonderland, an adaptation from Robert B. Parker's detective novel series.

The story comes from the New York Times best-selling Spenser book series (originally written by Parker and later by Ace Atkins), and follows a man fresh out of prison who is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly while he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder.

Neal H. Moritz will produce via his Original Film banner, alongside Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Berg under his Film 44 shingle. Toby Ascher is executive producing alongside Film 44’s John Logan Pierson.

Wonderland will be the fifth feature for Wahlberg and Berg, whose joint credits include Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day. The duo's latest team-up, STXfilms' Mile 22, will hit theaters this August. Berg is repped by WME and Hirsch Wallerstein; Wahlberg is repped by WME, Leverage Management and Sloane Offer.

Wonderland is the latest splashy title for the streamer, which has steadily been attracting more blockbuster talent since debuting its first tentpole title with the Will Smith-starrer Bright. Michael Bay will direct Ryan Reynolds in action feature Six Underground for the streamer and Skydance Media.