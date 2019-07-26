Mark Wahlberg to Star in True-Life Dog Tale 'Arthur the King' for Paramount Players (Exclusive)

Michael Brandt, who penned movies such as "3:10 to Yuma" before going on to co-create the "Chicago Fire" TV franchise, wrote the script.

Mark Wahlberg is going to the dogs.

The actor has signed on to star in Arthur the King, a true-life adventure story for Paramount Players.

Mark Canton (300) and Tucker Tooley (Den of Thieves) are producing along with Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley.

The project adapts the book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord. It told the true story of a Swedish adventure racer who won the hearts of millions when he and his team adopted Arthur, a badly wounded but big-hearted stray dog who tagged along with them during an epic endurance race in Ecuador.

Wahlberg will play Lindnord.

Brandt is also exec producing with Lindnord and Dorothy Canton.

Paramount continues to bet on Wahlberg, who starred in two Transformers movies as well as the Daddy's Home comedies. His last big-screen effort, Instant Family, was also for the studio and he is in prep to star in the company’s action movie Infinite, which is heading toward a fall start date.

He recently wrapped shooting Good Joe Bell, a drama from Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men) that also has Connie Britton in the cast.

Wahlberg is repped by WME, Leverage Management and Sloane Offer.